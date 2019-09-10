Zimbabwe: Ti Gonzi, Bazooker, Celeste for 2019 Shoko Festival

10 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular South African comedienne Celeste Ntuli, local rapper Ti Gonzi, Zimdancehall sensation Bazooker are among a host of Southern Africa's talent that will grace this year's edition of Shoko Festival running between 27 and 29 September.

Running under the theme Good Vibes Only in an attempt to address a wave of xenophobic attacks in neighbouring South Africa, the arts festival will frequent between Harare and Chitungwiza.

Ntuli will head an entertaining line up of comedians at the Shoko Comedy Night set for REPS Theatre on 28 September. Ntuli, popularly known for her acting role as 'Siphokazi' in Isibaya, is currently riding high on a wave of popularity as one of South Africa's top comedians. Celeste picked up two awards at the just ended Comics Choice Awards 2019 (South Africa) winning the 'Flying Solo Award' and the 'Comedy G Award'.

Ti Gonzi and Bazooker will be headlining Shoko's main event at Unit L Community Hall Grounds in Chitungwiza on Sunday 29 September.

Shoko Festival is Zimbabwe's most popular and longest running urban culture festival which looks to promote urban culture, free expression and new ideas.

