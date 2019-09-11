Africa: Opportunities in Africa #NYC19 September 27

press release

New York — Wutiko in association with Pace University Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems organizes Opportunities in Africa #NYC19 on September 27th at Pace University's Manhattan campus.

This event will feature companies and organizations from Africa with highlights on three main countries where Wutiko has regular offices (Mauritius, Nigeria and Senegal) but also US based talents from the African diaspora whether they are job seekers or entrepreneurs as well as investors targeting the African market.

As a side event happening during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, the opening ceremony will include leaders from both Africa and the United States: Amadou Hott, Senegalese Minister in charge of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, Papa Amadou Sarr, Senegalese Minister in charge of Délégation à l'Entrepreneuriat Rapide (DER), Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University, C.D. Glin, President of the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), Sobel Aziz Ngom, Board Member of UN Generation Unlimited, Teju Abisoye, Ag. Executive Secretary at Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), and Nousrath Bugheloo, Partner at Ocorian Mauritius.

More infos:

• Address of the venue: One Pace Plaza, New York, NY 10038

• RSVP: https://events.wutiko.com/opportunities-in-africa/new-york-2019

• Email: us.contact@wutiko.com

About Wutiko:

Launched in 2015, Wutiko is a Pan-African platform connecting people to opportunities online, with regular offices in Mauritius, Nigeria and Senegal. Learn more : www.wutiko.com

About PACE University:

Pace University is ranked the #1 private, four-year college in the nation for upward economic mobility by Harvard University's Opportunity Insights, evidence of the transformative education the University provides. From its beginnings as an accounting school in 1906, Pace has grown to three campuses, enrolling 13,000 students in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs in more than 150 majors and programs, across a range of disciplines: arts, sciences, business, health care, technology, law, education, and more. Pace has a signature, newly renovated campus in New York City, located in the heart of vibrant Lower Manhattan, next to Wall Street and City Hall, and two campuses in Westchester County, New York. Learn more: www.pace.edu