Kenya: Flip-Flopping Wiper Party Leaves Kenyans Confused On Prezzo's Kibra Candidature

Wiper Party on Tuesday caused a major confusion after flip-flopping on the candidature of Kenyan rapper Jackson Makini alias Prezzo in Kibra constituency.

Wiper Party Kalonzo Musyoka and a host of other of other leaders took advantage of the day both ODM and Jubilee parties awarded their candidates their nomination certificates ahead of the November 7 by election.

At the press conference, Prezzo was accompanied by tens of youth from Kibra and promised to implement various development projects if elected.

Kalonzo defended the unveiling insisting the move does not signal the end of NASA coalition.

CANDIDATE FOR KIBRA

The party would later tweet that Prezzo was their candidate for Kibra. But there was a problem: The tweet was left open to interpretation on when Prezzo would vie.

ALERT: Jackson Makini aka Prezzo will vie for Kibra MP on a Wiper Ticket. pic.twitter.com/EYY3gpr1en

-- Wiper Movement (@WiperMovement) September 10, 2019

Later, it emerged that Wiper Party meant that the rapper was their candidate in Kibra in 2022.