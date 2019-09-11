Rwanda: MTN Rwanda to Get New CEO This Month

MTN Rwanda will late this month get a new chief executive, Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi. The changes were confirmed by MTN Group.

Ng'ambi will replace Bart Hofker, who has been at the helm of the telco since November 2016.

Bart is moving to Zambia to take the position of CEO, replacing Philip van Dalsen, who will be leaving the Group at the end of the month.

Ng'ambi has been described as a seasoned leader with a career spanning more than 10 years in the telecom sector.

She has been serving as CEO of Airtel-Tigo Ghana prior to which she was the Tigo boss in Senegal.

She previously worked for the MTN Group as Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Benin.

She has also been described as one with experience in commerce, technology and developing growth strategies.

Over the years, she has also gained experience in leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry.

She has a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Joensuu, Finland, and Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from University of Namibia.