Rwanda: MTN Rwanda to Get New CEO This Month

11 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

MTN Rwanda will late this month get a new chief executive, Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi. The changes were confirmed by MTN Group.

Ng'ambi will replace Bart Hofker, who has been at the helm of the telco since November 2016.

Bart is moving to Zambia to take the position of CEO, replacing Philip van Dalsen, who will be leaving the Group at the end of the month.

Ng'ambi has been described as a seasoned leader with a career spanning more than 10 years in the telecom sector.

She has been serving as CEO of Airtel-Tigo Ghana prior to which she was the Tigo boss in Senegal.

She previously worked for the MTN Group as Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Benin.

She has also been described as one with experience in commerce, technology and developing growth strategies.

Over the years, she has also gained experience in leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry.

She has a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Joensuu, Finland, and Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from University of Namibia.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Business
Company
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.