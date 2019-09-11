Rwanda: BBOXX Epay Launched

11 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Peter Nkurunziza

On September 6, BBOXX Rwanda introduced the BBOXX E-Pay which is aimed to facilitate those living in the Diaspora and those in Kigali to buy affordable solar powered systems for their families back home. This new innovation is an opportunity for our customer to make a smart and impactful investment by offering electricity at no transaction cost through the online platform.

This new service can be accessed through the company's website.

Affordability remains an issue with the customers that we serve but that has not stopped us as we try to find solutions for it. We do however know that 1 in 2 households in rural areas receives money from someone in a big town or city. This innovation is aimed at connecting sponsors to beneficiaries while taking out some of the costs out of the chain. said Justus Mucyo, Managing Director BBOXX Rwanda.

The Group Director Commercial and Innovation for BBOXX Africa Management, Ulrich Reinecker, said that "Many people have benefitted from BBOXX more than just getting the lighting but also being able to watch television, charge their phones, ensure security with the help of "security lights" and to the students also being able to revise or do their homework at night," he said.

With the BBOXX E-Pay, one will have the choice of selecting from a variety of electric appliances such as TVs, Shavers, portable radios, Torchlight, LED bulbs as well as phone chargers depending on the financial capability.

As part of the BBOXX Rwanda's Corporate Social Responsibility, a total of 50 Genocide survivors will have their homes electrified using this new innovation throughout the year and in the coming year 2020.

