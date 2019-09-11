South Africa: Allegations 'Without Merit', DJ Fresh Dismisses Sexual Assault Accusations

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, has released an official statement after being implicated in a controversial Twitter thread, alleging he sexually assaulted a woman 18 years ago.

The list was created following the immense public concern for women's safety after the brutal rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.DJ Fresh dismissed allegations made in the now-deleted Twitter thread, calling the accusations "reckless".

In a statement, he said the claims were "without merit", denying the alleged events had taken place with the person he was in a relationship with over 18 years ago."

I have, in the past, chosen to ignore this person but due to the implications of the most recent statements, the matter has been referred to my attorneys to handle. I am not in a position to comment further at this time," DJ Fresh said.

Source: News24