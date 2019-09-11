Nigeria: International Friendly - Ukraine Hold Nigeria's Super Eagles in Four-Goal Thriller

10 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in an international friendly fixture played at the Dnipro Arena.

Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk within 60 seconds cancelled out first-half efforts from Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen in Dnipro.

The Super Eagles had a bright start and their dominance resulted in an early goal from debutant Aribo.

Aribo with his goal becomes Nigeria's 60th player to score in a first appearance for the national team.

Samuel Kalu started the good work as he wriggled through the Ukraine defence with his skills before singling out Alex Iwobi who assisted the Rangers midfielder to break the deadlock in the third minute.

Samuel Chukwueze came close to doubling Nigeria's lead but goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was on alert to save the Villarreal star's effort.

Despite a lot of chances, the Super Eagles could not increase their tally in the first half.

However, three minutes after the hour-mark, the Super Eagles doubled their lead when Lille star, Osimhen, scored his maiden goal for the senior national team from the penalty spot.

Kalu who was a menace for the Ukraine defenders was tripped by Eduard Sobol in the penalty area. Osimhen stepped forward to convert the resulting kick.

Shortly after conceding a second goal, Ukraine were dealt an injury blow as Shakhtar Donetsk forward, Junior Moraes, was replaced by Yaremchuk.

While it was looking like Nigeria was in cruise control, Ukraine turned the tables and finally broke the Super Eagles resistance in the 78th minute, thanks to Zinchenko's brilliant movement and finish.

A minute later, Yaremchuk found the back of the net to draw the hosts level albeit in a controversial manner as TV replays showed a handball.

Ukraine thought they had gotten a winning goal late in the game but the effort was chalked off for offside.

