Nigeria: Yellow Fever - Yankari Games Reserve to Get Aircraft Spray - Official

10 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSHCDA) says the state government has approved the use of an aircraft to spray the Yankari Game Reserve to fight the yellow fever vector.

The vector is a type of mosquito known as Aedes aegypti and others in Aedes family.

The chairman of the agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

"The governor has approved the use of an aircraft to spray the Game Reserve in order to destroy the vector," he said.

Mr Mohammed said that the exercise could only be conducted during the day, since the vector could only bite in the afternoon and evenings; therefore, the need to spray the whole game reserve.

He said that as at September 9, there were 34 suspected cases of yellow fever in the state with nine deaths and seven confirmed cases.

The chairman said that the 34 suspected samples were from Bauchi, Alkaleri, Toro, Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of the state.

"The 34 samples are from six local government areas, and we have sent them to Abuja for confirmation.

"The agency is expecting about 600,000 vaccines doses of yellow fever vaccines from the federal government to immunise residents of Alkaleri Local Government Area, host of the Game Reserve.

"Only three per cent of the residents will be exempted, and they are children under the age of nine, the old, pregnant women, and HIV patients that are active.

"The irony of the cases found is that there is no woman and children; all the affected persons are men," he said.

Mr Mohammed said the death cases were all rangers in the reserve, adding that the vector control spray of all the chalets and environment had already been conducted.

"Mosquito nets were also distributed to the 140 rangers because the symptoms are the same with Lassa fever and malaria," he said.

Mr Mohammed said that the disease has no human to human infection, but vector to human transmission.

He said that the agency on September 9 vaccinated 1,700 youth corps members to be dispatched from the Orientation Camp against the disease.

The chairman said that all the patients were admitted at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Mr Mohammed said that plans were underway to use Primary Healthcare Centre in Gar Community of Alkaleri as a centre for control of the outbreak.

The chairman, however, said anybody entering the game reserve would be vaccinated, adding that the vaccine lasts for 10 years.

Premium Times reported how at least four people were confirmed dead and 12 hospitalised after students of the College of Education, Waka-Biu in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, returned from a Yankari Games Reserve field trip.

Two days after the report, Nigeria's centre for disease control confirmed the outbreak of Yellow Fever in Bauchi State.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.