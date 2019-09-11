South Africa: If Government Is Serious About Gender-Based Violence, It Should Fund More Projects for Rape Survivors

analysis

Rape is a huge problem in South Africa, and even though it remains under-reported, the official numbers are still staggeringly high and survivors are often re-traumatised at police stations and in the courts. Rape Crisis has been working to change this.

"The founder [of Rape Crisis], Anne Mayne, was gang-raped in Cape Town in the early 1970s and then she found out there was no support for rape survivors. She was really intrigued by this idea of people from communities supporting other people from different communities that are rape survivors. That was the start of Rape Crisis centres around the world," says Jeanne Bodenstein, the advocacy co-ordinator for Rape Crisis.

Rape Crisis has worked with survivors for 43 years, offering them counselling, support during court and training high school pupils to facilitate workshops that address rape culture.

Bodenstein says Rape Crisis was started as a volunteer support group for rape survivors and still largely relies on volunteers.

With the recent protests that have taken place against gender-based violence, Bodenstein points out, "The problem is not bigger than it was two months ago, but there's definitely more awareness."

And the more people push for the government to take gender-based violence seriously,...