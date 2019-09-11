South Africa: Black Coffee and Usher Unleash Their Collaboration Lalala

Photo: Black Coffee/Instagram
Black Coffee and Usher release their collaboration LaLaLa.
11 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Isaacs

Cape Town — Back in 2018 Black Coffee and Usher spent time together ahead of their stage performance at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Since that collaboration on the live stage, everyone has to talk the pair teaming up in the studio.

Now the local DJ - who was recently went to the F1 in Belgium - and the American singer have released the single simply titled LaLaLa.

The song features a classic Black Coffee house sound paired with a distinctly local guitar. Usher's vocals soar over the catchy beat, and the artist also co-wrote the song.

Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Check Out Black Coffee and Usher's New Song - A Summer Hit!
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.