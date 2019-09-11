South Africa: Black Coffee and Usher Unleash Their Collaboration Lalala

Cape Town — Back in 2018 Black Coffee and Usher spent time together ahead of their stage performance at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Since that collaboration on the live stage, everyone has to talk the pair teaming up in the studio.

Now the local DJ - who was recently went to the F1 in Belgium - and the American singer have released the single simply titled LaLaLa.

The song features a classic Black Coffee house sound paired with a distinctly local guitar. Usher's vocals soar over the catchy beat, and the artist also co-wrote the song.

Channel24