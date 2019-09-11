South Africa: Our Battered Nation Must Stand Firm Against the Scourge of Gender-Based Violence

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

Now is the time for freedom-loving South Africans to pick up the baton, to stand against gender-based violence, to speak against this war on womxn, to confront their peers, their idols, their families on all forms of gender-based violence, and importantly to act decisively and bravely.

South Africa is a country both bludgeoned and anaemic - caused by inaction as well as callous disregard by those who have been entrusted to protect.

The truth is that womxn and children are at the receiving end of this violence. Gender-based violence (GBV) runs rampant across South Africa, and it affects womxn, children as well as transgendered womxn and gender-fluid individuals.

The war against womxn and communities based on their gender has been raging in South Africa for a very long time, long before the advent of our constitutional democracy. South Africans should be outraged, and now is the moment to consider how we leverage this outrage to drive real change that can restructure, reinvent and compel a society that is able to unshackle itself from violence, abuse, patriarchy and misogyny that is targeted against womxn and children.

We are bludgeoned by the sheer extent of violence waged against womxn across South Africa....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

