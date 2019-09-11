South Africa: Cele Insists SAPS Has Intelligence On Mob Attacks, Despite Critics Claiming Otherwise

analysis

Cabinet's security cluster on Tuesday outlined its plan to deal with mob attacks and looting across Gauteng, which are criminal rather than xenophobic, it emphasised. SAPS has been criticised for its failure to prevent the attacks but the police minister took his hat off to the men and women in blue.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday praised SAPS's response to the mob attacks, looting and arson that broke out in Johannesburg two weeks ago and said it could have been far worse had the police not acted on intelligence to prevent further attacks.

"There are so many things that are stopped here in South Africa because of intelligence. Otherwise, there could have been a lot of trouble. Even now, the places that were attacked, they are less than the places where there was prevention," said Cele, speaking in a parliamentary debate on the recent violence.

Cele and SAPS have been criticised for failing to have the intelligence to prevent and promptly act on attacks, but he claimed police intelligence had helped prevent violence spreading in areas such as Soshanguve, Primrose and Alberton.

Twelve people have been killed - two foreigners and 10 South Africans - since the attacks began...