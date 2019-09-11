South Africa: Cele Insists SAPS Has Intelligence On Mob Attacks, Despite Critics Claiming Otherwise

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Cabinet's security cluster on Tuesday outlined its plan to deal with mob attacks and looting across Gauteng, which are criminal rather than xenophobic, it emphasised. SAPS has been criticised for its failure to prevent the attacks but the police minister took his hat off to the men and women in blue.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday praised SAPS's response to the mob attacks, looting and arson that broke out in Johannesburg two weeks ago and said it could have been far worse had the police not acted on intelligence to prevent further attacks.

"There are so many things that are stopped here in South Africa because of intelligence. Otherwise, there could have been a lot of trouble. Even now, the places that were attacked, they are less than the places where there was prevention," said Cele, speaking in a parliamentary debate on the recent violence.

Cele and SAPS have been criticised for failing to have the intelligence to prevent and promptly act on attacks, but he claimed police intelligence had helped prevent violence spreading in areas such as Soshanguve, Primrose and Alberton.

Twelve people have been killed - two foreigners and 10 South Africans - since the attacks began...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.