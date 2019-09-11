South Africa: Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku Says Department 'Is Beginning to Change'

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ayanda Mthethwa

To mark the end of his first 100 days in office, Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC, reflected on the strides the department has made, hinting that the story 'is beginning to change' and 'a new optimism is emerging'.

It's been more than 100 days since Bandile Masuku ascended to his position as Gauteng Health MEC, inheriting a health department marred by countless challenges even though it receives the largest chunk of the province's budget.

The department is hamstrung by staff shortages, inadequate service delivery, poor infrastructure, shortage of equipment, and medical negligence litigation expenditure that amounts to almost "half a billion". However, Masuku says these challenges are not insurmountable.

"The challenges are well known, and they are not insurmountable. The system still has enormous challenges, opportunities and pockets of excellence," he said.

Masuku was speaking during a media briefing held at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Tuesday 10 September.

Of the various challenges facing Gauteng hospitals, staff shortages in critical posts have been repeatedly flagged as urgent even by the opposition party.

Masuku said the department has allocated resources to fill critical posts, further estimating that a total of 1,974 posts will be occupied by the end...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.