South Africa: Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku Says Department 'Is Beginning to Change'

To mark the end of his first 100 days in office, Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC, reflected on the strides the department has made, hinting that the story 'is beginning to change' and 'a new optimism is emerging'.

It's been more than 100 days since Bandile Masuku ascended to his position as Gauteng Health MEC, inheriting a health department marred by countless challenges even though it receives the largest chunk of the province's budget.

The department is hamstrung by staff shortages, inadequate service delivery, poor infrastructure, shortage of equipment, and medical negligence litigation expenditure that amounts to almost "half a billion". However, Masuku says these challenges are not insurmountable.

"The challenges are well known, and they are not insurmountable. The system still has enormous challenges, opportunities and pockets of excellence," he said.

Masuku was speaking during a media briefing held at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Tuesday 10 September.

Of the various challenges facing Gauteng hospitals, staff shortages in critical posts have been repeatedly flagged as urgent even by the opposition party.

Masuku said the department has allocated resources to fill critical posts, further estimating that a total of 1,974 posts will be occupied by the end...