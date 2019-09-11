South Africa: Still No Answers in Murky Case of Rwandan Taxify Driver Shot Dead in Cape Town

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Carien Du Plessis

On 30 May 2019, Rwandan Bolt (Taxify) driver Camir Nkurunziza was hijacked and killed in Cape Town in an incident that involved three suspects and some police officers. The first court appearance left his widow dejected as it was postponed for still further investigations.

Annet Kabasindi got out of bed with some expectation of getting more answers to the riddle that is her husband's hijacking and murder - and, just perhaps, to see some justice done. She got neither. Even though it's more than three months since her husband, Camir Nkurunziza, was killed one day before his 41st birthday on the last day of May, the wheels of the South African justice system have been grinding all too slow.

It's the second time the pair accused of hijacking him have appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court. The previous appearance, in June, was for a bail hearing. Due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes they were kept in custody.

During the appearance on Tuesday, 10 September 2019, the charges weren't read out in court - or if they were, nobody in the public gallery could hear them. The court roll at the door listed first suspect Phiwe Zwelinjani, 24, as...

