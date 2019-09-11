South Africa: You Are an Accomplice, Defence Tells State's Key Glebelands Witness

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Desiree Erasmus

As the defence tries to rattle a key State witness, the Pietermaritzburg High Court continues to hear chilling evidence about weapons instruction, murder plots and extortion in the ongoing trial of the Glebelands Eight.

The defence for a former police officer charged with leading an extortion racket at Glebelands Hostel that included murder and attempted murder, has laid into the State's key witness over two days of cross- examination, telling the Pietermaritzburg High Court that the witness himself once faced an attempted murder charge involving a hostel resident.

The witness, who the court ruled may not be identified, was hammered with questions and often said he was unable to remember certain events and was unable to stand by some previous statements, making it appear that he was at one time an active participant in the criminal gang that ruled the Umlazi-based hostel through fear and extortion.

In addition, advocate Martin Krog suggested, it would have been in the witness's best interests to have another Glebelands resident - Sipho Ndovela - killed, as he was allegedly a witness to the attempted murder charge the State's key witness once faced.

Ndovela - chairman of the hostel's Block 56 - was shot in...

