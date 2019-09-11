South Africa: Political Parties Pay Lip Service to Feminism, but Fail to Act Against Their Own Members

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Avela Mhlwazi, Nwabisa Sigaba and Busisiwe Sea

It is unacceptable that gender committees in parties such as the EFF, DA and ANC continue to safeguard perpetrators within their organisations, because gender-based violence is about the imbalance of power between men and women and how it is manifested.

Following the outrage over the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, allegedly by a public servant working for the South African Post Office, a serious and pragmatic conversation about femicide, gender-based violence (GBV) and violence against women and children has been taking place.

Many women have been encouraged to come out and tell their stories on public platforms. Political parties have written statements about the tragedy, calling on the government to act swiftly against this social scourge. However, a crucial conversation that we as gender and political activists feel is being ignored is: "How are political parties internally dealing with issues of gender-based violence?"

What policies and mechanisms do these "progressive" parties, that claim to ascribe to feminism, have in place to support women within their own organisations who have fallen victim to gender-based violence at the hands of men within their parties?

It is all well and good for political parties to boast about policies within their manifestos about...

