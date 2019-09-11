South Africa: Another Moody's Reprieve Likely for a Troubled South African Economy

analysis

Lucie Villa, lead SA analyst for Moody's, said there is a 'low likelihood' of a change in SA's rating - downwards or upwards - because the country has a stable outlook. Historically, Moody's has revised the outlook of countries with a stable outlook to negative first before it launches a full junk downgrade.

Moody's Investors Service will probably give SA the benefit of the doubt once again before joining its peers, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, in pulling the junk downgrade trigger.

This is not because SA has finally heeded Moody's numerous calls to embrace urgent economic and fiscal reforms, but the rating agency's historical practices might rescue the country from losing its remaining investment-grade rating.

On or before 1 November, Moody's, which has SA's debt at Baa3 (the lowest investment-grade level) with a stable outlook, is expected to publish its rating review.

The deteriorating economy, perpetual support of struggling state-owned entities - mainly Eskom - at the expense of ballooning government debt and ANC squabbles that are hurting much-needed policy certainty, make SA a prime candidate for a downgrade to sub-investment grade (or junk status). In its next rating review, Moody's is expected to give President Cyril Ramaphosa...