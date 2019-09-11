Africa: Naspers Is Not Running Away From South Africa

11 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Such is the level of cynicism in South Africa currently that any company taking its wares to the international markets is viewed with suspicion. Some people wonder whether Naspers' motives for its listing in Amsterdam isn't motivated more by greed than anything else.

There is a perception among ordinary South Africans that the unbundling of Naspers' international assets and subsequent listing on Amsterdam's Euronext bourse is simply an elaborate ruse to offshore assets. Such is the level of cynicism and distrust in South Africa.

Those who inherently distrust business question Naspers' motives. Is the company semigrating they wonder? After all, the likes of South African Breweries, BHP Billiton and others achieved this back in the late 1990s.

Those whose faith in business leadership has been shaken wonder whether the directors and other Naspers insiders haven't used this as a vehicle with which to offshore a portion of their capital. After all, 6.5% of the company's ordinary N-shares are owned by directors and other ordinary South Africans. That is almost R1-billion worth of shares, a pretty penny by anyone's accounting.

The reality is that yes, Naspers is offshoring some of its assets and yes, individual shareholders will be able to sell...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Africa
Company
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.