Zimbabwe: Government Silent On Mugabe Burial Place

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on September 10, 2019.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has remained mum as regards the intricate details of former President Robert Mugabe's burial including where he will be laid to rest.

The decision has fueled speculation that there are ongoing disagreements between government and Mugabe's family after the former Zanu PF leader reportedly told his close associates that he did not want to buried at the national shrine.

Mugabe died last week in Singapore having been hospitalised in April.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Mugabe's body will arrive in the country on Wednesday afternoon and the details of his burial will be advised in due course.

"The body of the late former President shall be received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport tomorrow in the afternoon. Details on the burial arrangements will be advised in due course," Mutsvangwa said.

Responding to questions from the media, Mutsvangwa said government officials have been attending committees on the issue of Mugabe's burial. She added all the issues will be resolved by Sunday the date on which the former President is set to be buried.

"All processes that we follow when we have a national hero are being followed through and all committees are meeting every day. There is absolutely nothing extra -ordinary," she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo added that government will only talk about the full burial details when Mugabe's family arrives. He added that government cannot run the program and publish it without the family's approval and consent

"Any program by government is always in consultation with the family. We expect to get full information tomorrow (Wednesday) when the family arrives from Singapore," Moyo said.

Mnangagwa's government on Monday dispatched a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and members of Mugabe's family to repatriate the former Zanu PF leader's remains home.