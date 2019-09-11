Zimbabwe: Government Silent On Mugabe Burial Place

Photo: Justin Mutenda/The Herald
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on September 10, 2019.
10 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has remained mum as regards the intricate details of former President Robert Mugabe's burial including where he will be laid to rest.

The decision has fueled speculation that there are ongoing disagreements between government and Mugabe's family after the former Zanu PF leader reportedly told his close associates that he did not want to buried at the national shrine.

Mugabe died last week in Singapore having been hospitalised in April.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Mugabe's body will arrive in the country on Wednesday afternoon and the details of his burial will be advised in due course.

"The body of the late former President shall be received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport tomorrow in the afternoon. Details on the burial arrangements will be advised in due course," Mutsvangwa said.

Responding to questions from the media, Mutsvangwa said government officials have been attending committees on the issue of Mugabe's burial. She added all the issues will be resolved by Sunday the date on which the former President is set to be buried.

"All processes that we follow when we have a national hero are being followed through and all committees are meeting every day. There is absolutely nothing extra -ordinary," she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo added that government will only talk about the full burial details when Mugabe's family arrives. He added that government cannot run the program and publish it without the family's approval and consent

"Any program by government is always in consultation with the family. We expect to get full information tomorrow (Wednesday) when the family arrives from Singapore," Moyo said.

Mnangagwa's government on Monday dispatched a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and members of Mugabe's family to repatriate the former Zanu PF leader's remains home.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Mugabe's Public Funeral Service Set For September 14
Hero or Villain? - World Reacts to Robert Mugabe's Death
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Zimbabwe Opposition Divided Over Reaction to Mugabe's Death
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.