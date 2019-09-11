Angola Attends 23rd WTO General Assembly

10 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola participates in the 23rd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (WTO), taking place from 9 to 13 September in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Angola is represented at the event by the Minister of Tourism, Ângela Bragança, who heads a delegation of directors, who will also promote Angola as a tourist destination.

In addition to the WTO General Assembly, Angola will also participate in the 62nd meeting of CAF / WTO (World Tourism Organization and African Commission), and make contacts with counterparts in the context of bilateral cooperation.

