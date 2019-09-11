Angola Attends Zimbabwe Tourism Fair

10 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Harare — An Angolan delegation will take part from 12 to 14 this month, in Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), at the 12th edition of the Tourism Fair, called "Sanganai Hanganani Tourism Expo".

The Angolan delegation, led by the Angolan Tourism Promotion Institute (infortur), has the integration of travel agents and tourism promoters.

Angola's participation in this fair, promoted by the Zimbabwe Tourism Agency (ZTA), and in other regional and African countries is of great importance because it allows Angolans to gather experiences from the African tourism model.

To this item is added the similarity in culture, condition and geographical presentation, as Angola has the opportunity to be in a region where tourism is already well developed.

The event will also be attended by Malaysia, China, Zambia, South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, among others.

Bulawayo is a city and district in Zimbabwe that has provincial status. It is the second most populous city in the country, just behind the capital, Harare. It was founded by the British in 1893.

