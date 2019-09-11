Angola Prepares Tariff Offer for EU Partnership

10 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country is preparing the future tariff offer for the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreements between Angola and the European Union, said Tuesday in Luanda, the director of the Ministry of Commerce's exchange office, Rui Livramento.

The fact that Angola is the only SADC country that is not part of the economic partnership agreement, he said, there is a need to be settled between the country's tariff offer for SADC free trade zone and Angola's future offer in the free trade zone, comply with the regional integration objectives set out in the EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

Speaking to the press, following a meeting with a technical delegation from the European Commission's Trade Directorate, he noted that Angola participated in the process of negotiating the SADC Economic Partnership Agreements, but did not sign the agreement due to differences in the development component, especially in access to the European market.

For its part, Jan-Willem Verheijden, from the European Union Commission Foreign Trade Directorate, reported that there are already six countries that are part of the agreement between the European Union and SADC governments.

The meeting served to talk about the potential of Angola's adhesion to this agreement that will increase trade between the European Union to Angola in the future, but also between Angola and the neighboring countries that are part of this agreement.

