Angola: Changes to Media Legislative Package Underway

Luanda — The Media Legislative package included in Law 1/17 of 23 May - Press Law, is being revised to adjust to current circumstances, said Eduardo Magalhães, national director of Institutional Communication and Press.

This Legislative Package comprises the Press Law, the Law on the Exercise of Television Activity, the Law on the Exercise of Broadcasting, the General Law on Advertising, and the Law on the Status of Journalists.

The official, who made this statement on 7 September this year, in Luanda, during a radio debate on "The State of Journalism in Angola", held by the Catholic Broadcaster of Angola (Radio Ecclesia), stressed that the amendments to the Law on the Broadcasting Activity Exercise aims to eliminate existing ambiguities, especially to enable the creation and regulation of Community Radios, to return the Community reference to the scope of coverage.

He added that the revision of the legislation is still intended to allow the emergence of more media in the country and to respond to demand for job search by many young university graduates who teach the course of social communication.

"It is intended to change and reduce the costs for the constitution of the radios of international and national coverage in the current legislation, the minimum registered capital of 250 million Kwanzas and for the operators of local coverage the minimum registered capital of 65 million Kwanzas", he said.