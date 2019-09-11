Angola: Changes to Media Legislative Package Underway

10 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Media Legislative package included in Law 1/17 of 23 May - Press Law, is being revised to adjust to current circumstances, said Eduardo Magalhães, national director of Institutional Communication and Press.

This Legislative Package comprises the Press Law, the Law on the Exercise of Television Activity, the Law on the Exercise of Broadcasting, the General Law on Advertising, and the Law on the Status of Journalists.

The official, who made this statement on 7 September this year, in Luanda, during a radio debate on "The State of Journalism in Angola", held by the Catholic Broadcaster of Angola (Radio Ecclesia), stressed that the amendments to the Law on the Broadcasting Activity Exercise aims to eliminate existing ambiguities, especially to enable the creation and regulation of Community Radios, to return the Community reference to the scope of coverage.

He added that the revision of the legislation is still intended to allow the emergence of more media in the country and to respond to demand for job search by many young university graduates who teach the course of social communication.

"It is intended to change and reduce the costs for the constitution of the radios of international and national coverage in the current legislation, the minimum registered capital of 250 million Kwanzas and for the operators of local coverage the minimum registered capital of 65 million Kwanzas", he said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Media
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.