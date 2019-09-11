Angola: Faa Reaffirm Intervention in Peacekeeping Operations

10 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Armed Forces Chief of Staff (CEMG / FAA) Egídio de Sousa Santos reaffirmed on Monday in Luanda the availability of troops to intervene in peacekeeping and humanitarian aid operations in the regional and continental framework.

The high ranking military officer was speaking at the opening ceremony of the "Feline Series Exercise 2018/2019", which runs until the 27th of this month, in Cabo Ledo commune, Luanda province.

The exercise, the third of its kind hosted by Angola, gathers 1,500 staff from the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP).

In the framework of international commitments, the Angolan Armed Forces integrate the African Standby Force, with stress to the Multinational Force of Central Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In the current year, Egídio de Sousa Santos expects the FAA to consolidate, alongside representatives of other armies, their capacity to intervene in peacekeeping and humanitarian aid operations.

He said that that the Angola, as an organiser, will extend its action to the preparation and readiness of the Regional Forces on Alert.

There are officers from Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor.

This year's biannual Feline Exercise takes place under the "Peace Support and Humanitarian Aid Operations".

