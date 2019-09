Luanda — Angola's national football team Tuesday in Luanda beat Gambia 2-1 qualifying for the group stage for the race to Qatar in 2022, set to begin.

Scored for national team Geraldo at 41 minutes and Fábio Abreu (67 '), while Ceesay scored consolation goal for the visitors at 65 minutes.

In the first leg, Angola won 1-0 in their game played in Banjul.