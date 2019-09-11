Kenya: Disruptions Expected as Heavy Rains Pound Coast Region

More disruptions are expected in Mombasa as rains continue pounding the coastal town.

Despite the light rains, residents have to grapple with heavy traffic jams, inaccessible roads, mud and pools of stagnant water.

This comes as the weatherman predicts increased rainfall in the coming days.

According to an update by the Mombasa County Meteorological Department, the region will be experiencing light rains in the mornings throughout the week.

"There will be increased cloud and rain for the next three days where the levels will be one or two millimetres more in the morning, afternoon and at night," said Edward Ngure, the county director of meteorology.

OCEAN WINDS

Fishermen and beachgoers have also been warned of sudden strong winds in the Indian Ocean.

"There is a chance of an occasional sudden strong rush of wind at 11m/s (40km/h) and fishermen and beachgoers are advised to take extra caution when the waves are large," it said.

Nyali, Shanzu, Kisauni, Mvita, Likoni, Changamwe and Jomvu are set to receive rainfall mostly in the early hours of the day throughout the week.

Over the past years, rains in Mombasa have been known to create a standstill in the city.

Mostly affected are usually the transport and commercial sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DISRUPTIONS

The rains that started on Sunday have disrupted normal operations of Mombasa residents.

Vane Moraa, a resident of Shimanzi near Makupa, said road repairs around her home have made hard for her to access her house.

On Monday evening, heavy traffic was observed on major highways in Mombasa and roads within the central business district.

Motorists using the Makupa Causeway at Kibarani have complained of slow traffic especially during peak hours of the morning and evening.

"There is still construction of the road and this is making it difficult for us to pass," said Michael Ongeri, a resident of Mikindani.

MORNING RUSH

He added that the biggest challenge comes in the morning and evening where trailer-trucks, country buses, matatus and private vehicles all use the road heading to the same direction.

The road has been under construction by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for months.

On the Mombasa Malindi highway, matatu drivers plying the Bamburi-Mtambo and Mtwapa routes have complained of potholes around Bombolulu which slow down traffic especially during peak hours.

The drivers said they are making losses due to the slow movement of traffic as they are forced make fewer trips.

"We operate on a certain schedule but these two days have not been good for us," said Kahindi Baya, a matatu driver.