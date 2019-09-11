Zimbabwe: Stocks Rebound

11 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Stocks rebounded yesterday driven by gains in top cap counters led by Old Mutual to see three of the benchmark indices in the black.

The ZSE All Share and ZSE Industrials indices inched up 0,03 percent each to close at 162,94 points and 542,01 points respectively.

At 144,72 points, the ZSE Top 10 Index was 0,04 percent above prior session. The Mining Index of two active counters remained flat at 262,5 points.

The market's heavy capitalised stocks, Econet, Cassava, Innscor, Old Mutual and Delta were the top value drivers in that order. Padenga led the sessions' fallers with a 2,86 percent decline to $1,50.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald.

