Zimbabwe: ZTA, Air Zim Partner

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has partnered with Air Zimbabwe for the impending 2019 edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo as the official domestic carrier, an official has said.

Over 270 buyers, exhibitors and media are expected to attend the expo scheduled to kick off tomorrow in Bulawayo.

ZTA says several international buyers have already arrived in the country and have started pre-Sanganai/Hlanganani tours to major tourist attraction sites such as Nyanga, Gonarezhou and Victoria Falls. Air Zimbabwe corporate communications officer Firstme Vitori said the airline was pleased with the co-operation.