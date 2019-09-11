Zimbabwe: ZTA, Air Zim Partner

11 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has partnered with Air Zimbabwe for the impending 2019 edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo as the official domestic carrier, an official has said.

Over 270 buyers, exhibitors and media are expected to attend the expo scheduled to kick off tomorrow in Bulawayo.

ZTA says several international buyers have already arrived in the country and have started pre-Sanganai/Hlanganani tours to major tourist attraction sites such as Nyanga, Gonarezhou and Victoria Falls. Air Zimbabwe corporate communications officer Firstme Vitori said the airline was pleased with the co-operation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Company
Transport
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.