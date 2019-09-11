Nigeria: NWPL Down to the Wire As Top Teams Battle for Super 4

The Match-day 6 of the Nigeria Women Premier League (NPFL) which is the last games of the regular season for all the 16 clubs in the Premier League will today end in a photo finish.

In Group A, both Rivers Angels on 10 points and Delta Queens on 8 points, are faced with the opportunity of booking a place in the Super 4.

Delta Queens will host table toppers Rivers Angels at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. A win for Delta Queens will take them to 11 points and a place in Super 4. While a win for Rivers Angels will give them 13 unassailable points and a clear lead to play in the Super 4. A draw for the two teams may not be a comfortable option, especially as FC Robo of Lagos who are also on 8 points with Delta Queens may snatch the single slot of Group A, if they end up beating Osun Babes by 2-0 at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

Osun Babes may also have to play for their lives, as a loss to FC Robo will take them on relegation to the lower division.

In Group B, Adamawa Queens are topping the standing on 11points, while Edo Queens are second on 10 points.

It's a dicey situation in Group B as Adamawa and Edo will be engaged in fierce battles respectively in Lagos against Dream Stars at the Agege Stadium and Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Adamawa will battle Dream Stars in Lagos for an outright win, which would take them to 14 points and a place in Super 4. Anything short of three points on away ground would be a precarious one for them.

It would be a tough task, as a loss or scoreless draw for Dream Stars would confirm their return to the lower division, which they just left a season ago.

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Edo Queens must beat the recently motivated Heartland Queens to earn three solid points.

A draw for Edo Queens would end their ambition of playing in the Super 4 and confirm Adamawa Queens for their first ever appearance in the Super 4. Edo Queens will be going to Owerri with all their arsenal's as they badly need a win and pray for Adamawa Queens to lose in Lagos. A loss would take Dream Stars to relegation.

In Group C, table toppers Bayelsa Queens on 10 points, will host former champions, Nasarawa Amazon on 4 points at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

A win for Bayelsa is important to wade off the threat of Sunshine Queens of Akure who are on 7 points. The Amazons are far away from the Super 4 challenge, but a loss for them in Bayelsa and a win or draw for Kaduna Queens, will take the Christopher Danjuma Girls to relegation, as Kaduna will come to 7 points or 5 points, higher than their current 4 points. A loss for Kaduna Queens means relegation.

In Group D, Lokoja and Abia will be on fire, as table toppers Ibom Angels on 9 points must defeat home team Abia Angels on their home ground to book a place in the Super 4. Though Abia Angels coached by former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Ann Agumanu Chiejine, don't have any fears as they are on safety mode with 7 points, with newly promoted Invincible Angels, are on 4 points deep in relegation waters.

For Ibom Angels to go to Super 4, they must beat Abia Angels in Abia. A draw game will be dangerous, if Confluence Queens in second place with 8 points eventually beat Invincible Angels in Lokoja.

If Confluence Queens beat Invincible Angels, they will get 11 points to go to Super 4.

This is the first time all the last games in the Nigeria Women Premier League are equal to cup final going by the importance and value of the results for teams that want to pick the tickets to the Super 4 or those who want to remain in the Premier League.