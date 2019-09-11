Tanzania Clinches 'Top Position' As More Parks Are Approved

11 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Tanzania is now floating as one of "top" countries in terms of the number of national parks after two more were approved by the Parliament yesterday.

Kigosi and River Ugalla national parks were formed after part of their game reserve areas were split to allow them become what the government described as more productive.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Hamis Kigwangallah who tabled resolutions to upgrade part of two game reserves into national parks said Tanzania has now a total of 24 national parks including two marine parks.

Calls are now mounting to support the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) which lawmakers say it is sometimes charged unnecessary taxes.

On Monday, Parliament passed another resolution to split 30,893 square kilometres of Selous Game Reserve into Nyerere National Park.

Ugalla River Game Reserve is located in the central-western part of Tanzania, in the eastern part of Lake Tanganyika while the Kigosi game reserve extends from Bukombe and Kahama Districts in Shinyanga Region up to Urambo District in Tabora Region.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

