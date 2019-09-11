Zimbabwe: Deposit Rates Up

11 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Average deposit rates for savings deposits and deposits of 3-month tenor increased to 4,90 percent and 4,87 percent, respectively, during the week ending August 30, 2019. Deposit rates for deposits of 1-month tenor, however, declined by 0,76 percentage points to 4,02 percent, during the same week. This is according to statistics from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile commercial bank weighted lending rates for individual clients increased by 0,13 percentage points to 14,37 percent, during the week under review. Similarly, weighted lending rates for corporate clients increased from 16,77 percent in the previous week, to 18,43 percent during the week under analysis.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

