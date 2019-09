Gold dropped to a near one month low yesterday to hold below the key $1,500 pivot, hit by a stronger dollar and an improved appetite for riskier assets supported by hopes of global economic stimulus.

Spot gold was down 0,3 percent at $1,494.04 per ounce as of 1126 GMT.

"More recently, we've had quite a broad improvement in risk appetite - the US stock markets are now little shy away from record highs -- that is taking some of the edge off gold," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.