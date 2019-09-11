Malawi: Mutharika Pledges Continuation of Development Projects

Nsanje — President Prof. Peter Mutharika has said his government would continue implementing different projects to transform the country from abject poverty to prosperity

He made the remarks at Nyachipere Bridge after inspecting the upgrading project of Nsanje-Marka road to Bitumen standard on Sunday in Nsanje district.

The road which is part of MI road connects Malawi and the port of Beira in Mozambique is expected to ease transportation of goods and services thereby boosting the country's economic gains.

Mutharika said he is a developmental conscious leader and that his government eyes to transform the nation in all spheres development by building schools, railway lines and water facilities to transform the lives of Malawians.

"For instance, the upgrading project of Nsanje-Marka road, once completed next year, will ease the movement of people as well as goods from one place to another thereby promoting economic growth of the country which will eventually translate to improving the standards of Malawians and the nation at large," he said.

The Malawi Leader promised to upgrade Dyeratu to Chapananga, Thabwa to Fatima, Thyolo to Makhanga road to bitumen standard and construct Ntayamoyo Bridge in Chiromo.

The Malawi leader thanked Malawians for giving him fresh mandate on May 21 elections to govern the country in the next five years.

"Your vote only demonstrated that you wanted progressive development. As such, I am determined to initiate different developmental programs in all corners of the country.

"I urge you to continue supporting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and my government at large," he said.

Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West Constituency, Eurita Ntiza Varela thanked the President for paying a courtesy call to the people of Nsanje.

She commended the President for initiating different developmental programmes such as roads observing that the facilities would completely change the face of the district.

Apart from Nyachipere Bridge, Mutharika visited Nsanje Boma, Bangula Trading Centre, Ngabu Trading Centre and Thabwa, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd.