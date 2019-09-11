Gambia: State Withdraws Charges Against 30 Youths

10 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

State prosecutors have on Tuesday dropped charges against thirty out of the 37 youths who were facing 8 criminal charges including arson, unlawful assembly and riot.

The youths were remanded at Mile II by the Kanifing Magistrate's Court last week, but the Attorney General Chambers on Tuesday filed a 'Nolle Prosequi' for the discharge of all the defendants except 7. This means the charges against the thirty defendants have been formally withdrawn by the State.

These youths were part of the 37 who were charged by the police for their alleged participation in the burning of a police station and the compound of Assistant Commissioner Gorgi Mboob, the head of the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force.

The seven remaining accused persons are Omar Jobe, Muhammed Fadia, Lansana Tamba, Omar Darboe, Ali Cham alias Killa Ace, Ebrima Camara and Yerro Saidy.

The defence has filed bail for them and the matter will be coming on Thursday at noon before Justice Basiru Mahoney, the vacation Judge.

A protest broke out in Serrekunda over the death of Ousman Darboe, a Sierra Leonean national whose death was attributed to the police by protestors. Darboe was arrested and detained by the police anti-crime unit and he died 3 days after he was released by the Police. His colleagues said his death was caused by the police. Youths took to the streets in Serrekunda demanding justice for his death in which 37 youths were arrested and charged with arson and wilful damage, among others, in connection to the protest.

