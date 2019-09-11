Kenya: Be Warned! It's Six Months in Jail for Those Found Mistreating Chickens

10 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a warning for the arrested and prosecution of anyone found ill-treating chickens.

Those found guilty of committing such cruelty to domestic birds and animals shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.

The DCI is especially targeting people who transport chicken and animals - especially goats - in overloaded vehicles or boda bodas to and from the market.

On Friday, the DCI warned that such individuals risk legal action being taken against them in line with the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (Cap.360) Revised Edition 2012 (1983).

"Section 3 (1) (a) provides that a person shall be guilty of an offence of cruelty if he/she cruelly beats, kicks, ill-treats, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures, infuriates or terrifies any animal," DCI said in a tweet.

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act|Chapter 360 Revised Edition 2012(1983) states:-

3(1) A person shall be guilty of an offence of cruelty if he/she-

a)Cruelly beats, kicks, ill treats, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures, infuriates or terrifies any animal. pic.twitter.com/byD8N2X3dh

