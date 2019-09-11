South Africa: Sharks Confirm Capture of Another Rising Lions Star

11 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Sharks on Tuesday confirmed the signing of winger Madosh Tambwe from the Lions.

Democratic Republic of the Congo-born Tambwe was in fine form during the 2019 Currie Cup season and finished as the tournament's joint-highest try scorer (7).

The 22-year-old has been on the Lions' books since 2017.

This follows the announcement on Monday that the Sharks signed flanker James Venter from the Lions.

The Durban-franchise said they would announce nine signings in as many days.

Other players also rumoured to be heading to Kings Park include Cheetahs duo Ox Nche (prop) and Henco Venter (loose forward), and well as former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok and Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe .

Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

