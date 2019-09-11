Zimbabwe: Cranborne, Black Tigers Lose Points

11 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Cranborne Bullets and Black Tigers lost three points each after they failed to fulfil their ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League fixtures against Karoi United and PAM United

The two sides said their buses suffered breakdowns on their way to the match venues.

Cranborne Bullets have now lost three games from 23 games and remain 13-points ahead of second-placed Black Mambas who entertain Blue Jets this afternoon.

The decision to award points, on a walkover basis, has seen Karoi United amassing 24 points from 23 matches. They are now in 16th place.

PAM United have moved two places up the ladder into 14th place on 25 points and both teams remain rooted in relegation trouble.

Mambas take on Blue Jets this afternoon.

Northern Region Results

Blue Swallows 2, CAM and Motor 1; PAM United 1, Blue Jets 1; Ngezi Platinum U-19 0, Banket United 0; Beta XI 1, Black Mambas 0; Herentals U-20 1, Cranborne Bullets 1; Chegutu Pirates 1, Grain Tigers 1; Harare City Cubs 0, Kariba Waves 0.

Central Region Results

MSU 2, Filabusi United 0; Ivan Hoe Mine 0, Sheasham 0; Black Eagles 0, FC Platinum U-19 3; Whawha 1, Vumbachikwe 0; The Venue 0, Real BVM 0; Blanket Mine 1, Dendairy 1; Gokwe North 2, ZRP Gweru 2; Kwekwe United 1, Dulibadzimu United 1; Shabanie Mine 1, ZPC Munyati 1.

