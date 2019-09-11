Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Retains Masvingo North Ward 1 Seat

Masvingo — Zanu-PF retained Masvingo North Ward 1 seat after its candidate Cde Richard Kudakwashe Murambiwa polled 1 166 against MDC-Alliance candidate with 334 in an election held in Zimuto area on Saturday.

Total votes cast were 1 514 and 14 were spoilt. The seat fell vacant following the death of Cde Ephraim Chinamasa.

This is the second victory in as many elections that the revolutionary party has registered in the province.

An ecstatic Cde Murambiwa promised to work hard for the benefit of people in Zimuto area under which the ward falls.

"I am humbled by the faith that villagers of Ward 1 have invested in me. I promise to serve Masvingo Rural District Council and my people with distinction," said Cde Murambiwa.

Zanu-PF Provincial spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba said the party was unstoppable in Masvingo and the opposition should save it's time and energy by not contesting.

"Zanu PF is the real deal in Masvingo and no other party can stand. We have beaten MDC Alliance before and we are still rolling on.

"Next week we will also win the by-election in Zaka East constituency. We have also won Bikita East where we had ward election recently," said Cde Ndaba.