Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Retains Masvingo North Ward 1 Seat

11 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo — Zanu-PF retained Masvingo North Ward 1 seat after its candidate Cde Richard Kudakwashe Murambiwa polled 1 166 against MDC-Alliance candidate with 334 in an election held in Zimuto area on Saturday.

Total votes cast were 1 514 and 14 were spoilt. The seat fell vacant following the death of Cde Ephraim Chinamasa.

This is the second victory in as many elections that the revolutionary party has registered in the province.

An ecstatic Cde Murambiwa promised to work hard for the benefit of people in Zimuto area under which the ward falls.

"I am humbled by the faith that villagers of Ward 1 have invested in me. I promise to serve Masvingo Rural District Council and my people with distinction," said Cde Murambiwa.

Zanu-PF Provincial spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba said the party was unstoppable in Masvingo and the opposition should save it's time and energy by not contesting.

"Zanu PF is the real deal in Masvingo and no other party can stand. We have beaten MDC Alliance before and we are still rolling on.

"Next week we will also win the by-election in Zaka East constituency. We have also won Bikita East where we had ward election recently," said Cde Ndaba.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.