Liberia: Leave the Comfort of Monrovia

11 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Lawmaker chides colleagues

Sinoe County district#2 Representative J. Nagbe Sloh challenges his colleagues to leave their comfort zones in Monrovia and visit their respective constituents in districts across the country.He says the dignity that comes with being a lawmaker is more with the people, so it is important for members of the legislature to remain connected with their various districts.

Sloh warns that if lawmakers are not acquainted with problems confronting their people, they stand a difficult chance in helping to solve such challenges and at the same time get re-elected.

The Sinoe County lawmaker made the challenge Monday, 9 September when the Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia (PACA) certificated him for the level of work done in his district.According to the lawmaker, since his public life, it was the first time to receive public recognition from a very popular organization.

He vows to continue to fight in the Capitol to make sure the right law is passed, noting that the LRD16billion saga, many people think that it has been swept under the carpet, but as long as he is alive, he will continue to talk about it.

Presenting the certificate, PACA Chairman E. Frederick Baye said since Sloh became a lawmaker; the organization has been following his work in his district, which he is pleased about leading to the recognition.By Bridgett Milton

