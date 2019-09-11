Liberia, America Discuss Human Trafficking

11 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

U.S. Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking-in-Persons (TIP) John Cotton Richmond visited Liberia from September 9-10 to meet with diverse stakeholders in the country's fight against human trafficking and discuss the country's efforts to address this universal human rights violation, also known as modern day slavery, in Liberia.

According to the United States Embassy near Monrovia, Ambassador Richmond Monday, September 9, met with President George M. Weah, along with key members of his cabinet and heads of civilian security agencies.

President Weah and Ambassador Richmond discussed Liberia's recently completed (TIP) National Action Plan and the country's Tier 2 Watch List ranking in the U.S. State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons Report on government efforts to combat trafficking. Ambassador Richmond appreciated President Weah's leadership on the issue of trafficking, including domestic trafficking, which President Weah condemned in a video message released in December 2018

During his visit, Ambassador Richmond also met with civil society organizations active in working to monitor trafficking cases, to help victims of trafficking, and to bring perpetrators to justice. He participated in a meeting of the Liberian government's interagency TIP Task Force, led by Minister of Labor Moses Kollie and comprised of multiple ministries and agencies which are statutory members of the Task Force. Ambassador Richmond also had the opportunity to meet with Liberian prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice.

He concluded his visit to Liberia by delivering a speech entitled "Freedom is the Foundation" on September 10 at the University of Liberia's "Lux Talk" forum. In his remarks, Ambassador Richmond noted, "There are many cultural practices that are wrong and even illegal within that culture. Chattel slavery was once cultural and legal in the United States - that didn't make it right or excuse it. We can all think of aspects of our culture that need to improve and change. Liberia's law is clear that human trafficking is wrong and illegal."

Ambassador Richmond leads the State Department's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP Office), the focal point of the Department's global efforts to combat modern slavery through the prosecution of traffickers, the protection of victims, and the prevention of human trafficking by objectively analyzing government efforts and identifying global trends, engaging in and supporting strategic bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, targeting foreign assistance to build sustainable capacity of governments and civil society, advancing the coordination of federal anti-trafficking policies across agencies, managing and leveraging operational resources to achieve strategic priorities, and engaging and partnering with civil society, the private sector, and the public to advance the fight against human trafficking, says the U.S. Embassy here.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.