West Africa: ECOWAS Parliament Convenes Thursday

11 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

Members of the ECOWAS Parliament have arrived in Liberia to commence an extraordinary legislative session in Monrovia.Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Monday, 9 September, the Speaker of the regional legislative group Ambassador MoustaphaCissé Lo said he is glad to be back in Liberia again for the first extraordinary session of the Parliament outside of Nigeria.According to Ambassador Cissé Lo, he considers Liberia as his second home and looks forward to a fruitful session.

Also speaking to reporters at the RIA, the head of the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament Rep. Edwin M. Snowe says, the extra sitting is being characterized by several activities, including a parliamentary seminar on Transhumance and Intercommunity Conflicts in the ECOWAS region and ECOWAS Parliamentary Women Forum with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.Rep. Snowe discloses that Vice President Taylor will officially open the seminar on Transhumance and Intercommunity Conflicts in the ECOWAS Region on Thursday, September 12.

Additionally, Rep. Snowe says Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) Deputy Commissioner Asatu Bah-Kenneth and the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Tolbert Nyenswah are expected to make presentations on transhumance activities.Snowe concludes that on Monday, the ECOWAS Parliament's second extraordinary session will officially open with a keynote address by President George Manneh Weah as guest of honor.

