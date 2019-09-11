Liberia: Useless Medical Supplies

-Bong health team describes lawmakers' donation

Bong County Health Team Administrator Jonah N. Tokpah has declared the medical supplies donated by some Bong County lawmakers as useless, saying the donation is only intended to undermine his administration.

"While will you say you love your people and bring expired drugs or medical supplies in the County and pretend that you are working for the same people that elected you? In my mind, that is being unfair and wicked," Mr. Tokpah said on Monday, 9 September.

"The politicians only pretend like they care for the citizens but they do not care for them at all. Why will a lawmaker take irons that are not even useful and give it to hospitals he claims to have love for?" Mr. Tokpah says.He suggests that the donated materials are not useful, saying they belong to the prison center.

It can be recalled that in January this year, the office of Senator Dr. Henrique FlomoTokpa brought into the Country US$300,000 worth of medical equipment for distribution to hospitals and clinics in Bong County and part adjacent Counties.

Additionally, Deputy Speaker Prince KermueMoye and Representative Albert Haills, Jr. donated several medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, both government - owned and private, in Bong County.Some of the items donated at that time included 27 cartoons of examiner gloves, 18 cartoons of ears-masks, 13 cartoons of patients lineup and gowns, and wheel chairs, among others.

Several health institutions in the County benefited from the medical supplies, including C.B. Dunbar, Phebe, Bong Mines, Hospitals Soul Winning Baptist Clinic, African Fundamental Baptist Mission Clinic and other health centers in Gbarnga.

He alleges that some of these lawmakers sometimes bring in the County medical supplies that cause US$50,000, but claim that the supplies are worth US$300,000.Barely eight months after the donations, Mr. Tokpah on Monday, 9 September took the airwaves, describing the items as useless and not meaningful to the survivability of health care seekers in the County.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tokpah has urged lawmakers to consult the County Health Team before bringing donation to the county so that they can bring supplies that will benefit the ordinary people instead of bringing alleged expired supplies for clinics and hospitals.

According to Mr. Tokpah, only five of the county's seven ambulances are functional.The offices of Deputy Speaker Prince KermueMoye and Dr. Henrique FlomoTokpa have not commented on the allegations.

But some citizens of the County have condemned the statement of the Bong County Health Team Boss Mr. Tokpah, saying it is an act of discouraging leaders of the County in developing their areas.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley