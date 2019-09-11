Liberia: 7 Candidates Qualify for Grand Cape Mount Count Senatorial By-Election

11 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

NEC Chair, Jerome Kokoya

Authorities of the the National Elections Commission (NEC) have accepted seven candidates to participate in the senatorial By-election in Grand Cape Mount County, a release said.

According to the release, the seven candidates include two females and one independent. They are Mathew Darblo of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT), Kula Fofana of the Coalition for Liberia's Progress (CLP), Daoda Metzger, an independent candidate, Simeon Taylor of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Dabah Varplah of the Unity Party (UP), Victor Watson of the People's Unification Party (PUP), and Sando Wayne of the Untied People's Party (UPP).

The Grand Cape Mount By-election comes as a result of the recent death of Senator Edward Dagoseh. The By-election is scheduled for Saturday October 5, 2019.

In their acceptance letters, the Commission notified the candidates of their rights and responsibilities under Liberian Law, specifically the Constitution; the New Elections Law, as amended; the Campaign Finance Regulations; and the Campaign Regulations. The Candidates are also reminded to abide by the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Independent Candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission has officially declared the campaign for the By-election open, and will officially close on October 3, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

The NEC, has therefore called on all parties and candidates to present an official campaign schedule for smooth conduct of the campaign.

NEC also warns parties, candidates, and supporters against violence throughout the entire campaign period.

