South Africa: Undocumented Foreigners and Those Who Commit Crime in SA 'Must Actually Be Dealt With' - Magashule

10 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

While migration is a global phenomenon, action must be taken against undocumented foreigners and those who commit crime in South Africa must be deported, according to the ANC.

Secretary general Ace Magashule told journalists ahead of his trip to Zimbabwe that the party's top six discussed the ongoing violence on Monday and felt decisive action should be taken against those who committed crime.

"We must deal with undocumented foreigners. They must be documented and those who continue doing acts of crime, things not meant to be done in a country they don't belong to, must actually be dealt with," said Magashule.

"If government must deport people, then they must actually do so."

Magashule said there was not enough awareness about issues of social cohesion and that the ANC would address its own shortcomings and weaknesses as it asked for tighter legislation.

He also addressed the issue of violence against women.

"Those who commit acts of killing children, killing women... murdering and admitting, should rot in jail," Magashule said.

He said life sentences should be handed down in the literal sense, meaning that those sentenced to life in prison should spend their entire lives incarcerated. Usually, lifers become eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

"When you have been found to have done something and you admit [it] and there is evidence, there should be no bail. There must also be harsh penalties," said Magashule.

He also said the party's top six felt social media users were fanning the flames of violence and hate through fake posts. The party called for a more responsible use of social media.

"People have the right to make civic arrests. Hand these criminals over to the police."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Migration
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.