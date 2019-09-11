South Africa: 'It Is a Fabrication, It Is Unfounded' - Malema Denies VBS Allegations

10 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

EFF leader Julius Malema has again rubbished claims of his alleged involvement with companies linked to the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Leaving a meeting with the Hawks on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to deliver a warning statement, Malema gave the media a detailed explanation of Mahuna Investments, a company his cousin Matsobane Phaleng owned.

The warning statement relates to charges stemming from allegations that he discharged a firearm at a rally in East London.

His comments in connection with VBS, stem from a Daily Maverick Scorpio team investigation which revealed on Monday that Malema, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Shivambu's brother Brian, and Malema's cousin were implicated in the illicit flow of funds.

Mapping out the VBS money trail, Scorpio uncovered a R16.1m transfer from VBS to Brian Shivambu's company Sgameka Projects - effectively a shell company. Scorpio found that at least R5.3m of the R16.1m flowed to Mahuna Investments, according to official Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) documents. Scorpio reported that Malema used Mahuna Investments' business account as his "personal slush fund and alter ego".

But, speaking to the media on Tuesday, Malema said he believed the EFF and is leadership had become prime targets of the Daily Maverick investigation unit.

"It's not new. I'm not using Mahuna's money. Mahuna never received money from VBS. She doesn't say that herself. Mahuna received money from Sgameka and Sgameka is not VBS."

The sequence of movements and purchases revealed by the investigation so far, paint a picture of opulence. These include large amounts spent at the Durban July in 2017 and 2018. Money from the account was also spent in East London at the time of the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations at a stadium in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, the report said.

In around July 2017, Scorpio found that several internet payments reflected R354 000 was paid from the account to KZN establishment, Eyadini Lounge. Scorpio also reported that "VBS loot" had also paid for expenses at the Durban July in 2017, with an internet transaction reflecting a payment of R538 410 on June 28, described as "Opulent Marquee".

However, Malema said his brother runs a marque at the horseracing festival which charges corporate clients R70 000 per ticket.

"It's not like someone went to eat R500 000 at Durban July."

Malema explained that all the men in his family owned businesses and with the money, they help the poor and vulnerable in villages at his behest. This, he said, was why his family helped a child pay for fees which the family owed over six months.

He added that the account was paid in his son's name for "easy reference".

Daily Maverick's report indicated that money from the Mahuna Investments account was used to pay Malema's son's school fees, and funds similarly were transferred to the Munzhedzi Family trust, named after Malema's middle son.

"It is a fabrication, it is unfounded. My brother runs an office in Johannesburg. All my brothers are in events that I am at. You will always find them where I am. All my family are in business, they are running businesses. At least my brothers are not in tenders. She (Scorpio journalist Pauli van Wyk) has a problem with that."

Malema referred to Van Wyk as a politician who wanted to see his demise.

He said wearing labels such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton was something he had always been known to do prior to the VBS scandal.

"Louis Vuitton, Gucci, I've worn it before I don't wear it now, I make no apology about that. I don't buy it with VBS money, I bought Louis Vuitton and Gucci before VBS... Anyone who voted for the EFF they knew that I came with Louis Vuitton and Gucci. It doesn't start now [and] it will not be stopped by politician Van Wyk. What I wear will not influence my political consciousness and commitment to the revolution."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.