Kenya: Gor Mahia Risk Missing Continental Tie

11 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia risk missing Sunday's Caf Champions first round clash away to USM Alger, club chairman Ambrose Rachier said on Wednesday.

Rachier told Nation Sport that their traveling plans are now in shambles due to financial constraints, and the only option left if they fail to get assistance, is to grant the Algerian Champions a walk over.

Tuesday's fundraiser, which had been organised to assist, fell short of raising the Sh5 million required.

"Our chances of traveling is not even a half as you are asking. As at now, it is very dim and to be specific we may not travel to Algeria due to lack of money. The fundraiser was given a wide berth and most of those we had invited didn't even show up. Even the guest of honour didn't come. We are in a very bad situation," Rachier told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

The match is slated for Sunday with the return leg to be played in a fortnight in Nairobi.

Tentatively, Gor had planned to leave the country on Thursday, but that is now dependent on them getting financial assistance.

The 18-times KPL champions risk being fined by the continental body if they do not honour Sunday's clash.

Most of those who were invited for the harambee were politicians and the chief guest was to be Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, but as at 7pm, only a handful of fans and club official were in attendance.

Sources at the club also revealed that players have not been paid their August salaries, but they have been patient with the club since their main sponsor SportPesa are yet to return to business.

The club's attempt to seek help from the Ministry of Sports through Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) for return air tickets didn't bear fruit after Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia acknowledged the receipt of their letter, but said the ministry has no money.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.