Ghana: SWAG Gears Up for Election Oct 5

The uncertainty and anxiety that characterises elections of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will be missing in this year's exercise as members go to poll on Saturday, October 5.

By the Notice of Polls issued by the sports journalists welfare body yesterday, ace sports broadcaster, Mr Kwabena Yeboah will seek re-election without any challenge.

Two other members of the executive, Mr Maurice Quansah and Roseline Korama Amoh, incumbent Vice President and treasurer, respectively will also go unopposed on the Election Day.

The only real competition will be the contest for the position of General Secretary currently occupied by William Ezah who is stepping down after two and a half terms of active service to the group.

The competition will be between current Executive Member, Charles Osei Asibey and popular face in SWAG elections, Nana Prempeh (British man) of Power FM.

Asibey won on his first time of asking but that was not the case for Prempeh who lost to the current Deputy General Secretary, Thomas Boakye Agyeman. They were separated by 10 votes.

Four years on, Nana Prempeh believes he is capable of filling the void created by the exit of the current General Secretary but will have to get his act right to defeat Asibey.

The incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Boakye Agyeman will face a strong contest from Nii Adokwei Cudjoe who has been working closely with the current executive.

Four heavyweights - Moses Antwi Benefo, Otuo Acheampong B.B, Ohene Bampoe Brenya and Helga Gokah will contest for the two slots as Executive Members.