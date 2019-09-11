Ghana: 1,430 Die, 8,325 Injured in Road Accidents

11 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A total of 1,430 people died and 8,325 were injured in 7,993 road accidents, across the country from January to August, this year, as against 1,546 deaths and 8,674 injuries in the same period last year.

The accidents involved 4,852 commercial vehicles, 5,627 private and 2,645 motorcycles.

The Director of Operations of the National Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Superintendent of Police (Supt) Dr Sasu Mensah, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stated that the Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of 2, 495 accident cases, followed by Ashanti Region with 1,873 cases.

He said the reduction in accident cases was as result of sensitisation of the public and enforcement of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Supt Sasu mentioned causes of road crashes, speeding, wrongful overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and fatigue driving among others.

He said as part of efforts to reduce road accidents, the MTTD would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Transport, Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority and the National Road Safety Commission to curb road accidents.

Supt Sasu said personnel of the MTTD were trained on traffic management, adding that spot fines and automation of activities would soon be rolled out to help check indiscipline on the part of drivers,' interference and delays in prosecution.

Supt Sasu urged drivers to abide by road safety regulations to protect lives and properties.

He said, "Most breadwinners have been killed and others maimed as a result of road accidents which have affected families and the economy, and human resource."

Supt Sasu called on journalists and churches to campaign against indiscipline on the roads.

