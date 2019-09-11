Ghana: 2 Remanded for Attempting to Transport 'Wee'

An Accra circuit court yesterday remanded into police custody two suspects, who were arrested by the police at Kaneshie in Accra for attempting to transport 125 quantities of compressed cannabis to Tarkoradi in the Western Region.

Agya Kwamena Dadzie, 25, and Rubeng Danis, 19, would appear again in court on September 19.

The Kaneshie District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Ernest Acheampong, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the plea of the suspects was not taken.

The two were grabbed with suspected cannabis concealed in two suitcases ready to be transported to Takoradi.

During the arrest, the two attempted to bribe the police, Detective Sergeant (Sgt) William Boadi with GH¢1,000, but he rejected the offer.

They told the police during investigations that they bought the cannabis from Alavanyo in the Volta Region.