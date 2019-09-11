Tunisia: Cameroon-Tunisia - Brighter Low-Cost Housing Cooperation Prospects

The Tunisian Minister of Equipment, Housing and Regional Planning has been holding discussions with Cameroonian authorities.

The Tunisian Minister of Equipment, Housing and Regional Planning, Noureddine Selmi is leading a delegation of officials and investors of the private and public sectors that are interested in strengthening cooperation with Cameroon in low-cost housing, highway construction, regional development and infrastructure. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with the visiting Tunisian Minister on September 9, 2019. After the discussions Noureddine Selmi told the press that the Prime Minister encouraged the Cameroon- Tunisian cooperation in these sectors. He said Tunisia has progressed much in the low-cost housing sector than Cameroon, has a lot of competences both at the level of public and private sectors. He said he was working with Cameroon's Minister of Housing and Urban Development on the issue of housing in general and said they intend to carry out concrete actions on the field. Minister Noureddine Selmi explained that it was for this reason that he was accompanied to Cameroon by officials of both public and private enterprises who have the know-how and the intention to get involved in the actions.

Cameroon's Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Célestine Ketcha Courtès said they presented to the Prime Minister the type of partnership the two countries want to establish. She said Tunisia has an advanced experience in the sectors of low-cost housing, building and managing highways and it was important that Cameroon learns from the experiences. The Minister said the Tunisian delegation would visit the low-cost housing project at Olembe at the outskirts of Yaounde so that together they can evaluate the effectiveness of the project, what has not been going well and how to correct it. They would also visit the highway construction projects for the same purpose, especially as the roads will be opened during the upcoming international sports events Cameroon will host in the coming years. "We will prepare a Memorandum of Understanding that we will submit to the Head of Government who will support us and push forward the cooperation as he said, "Célestine Ketcha Courtès concluded.